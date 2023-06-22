Family-Friendly Yoga in the Park in Sandy

Whether you are a yogi or a first-timer Yoga in the Park is for everyone!

Yoga in the Park is an annual summer event organized by Sandy City and taught by Yoga instructor Danielle Pitcher, who joined Jenny and Morgan in studio for a mini yoga class.

Yoga in the Park is a family friendly event that is for everyBODY and each week they typically have 50 + people who join together in nature to practice health and wellness.

Danielle is from Sandy City and became a certified yoga instructor at Westminster College through Settled Life Yoga in 2018.

Since completing the program, she has embarked on a journey to share her passion for yoga by teaching corporate wellness yoga and public yoga classes.

She's also owner and host of Wild Wellness Retreats, where she's offering yoga retreats around the world bringing yoga and nature together.

Yoga in the Park classes are held *most Thursday evenings from 7:30pm - 8:30pm weather permitting. Make sure to bring your own yoga mat.

For more information visit wellnessalignment.com