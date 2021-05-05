Not only is it Cinco de Mayo, it's Wednesday and that means we can see the weekend.

With the help of our friends at Parents Empowered, every Wednesday we will highlight Family Fun with Fox 13!

All Aboard! Celebrate Mexican-American culture, food, music and fun on the Cinco de Mayo train. The one-hour trip leaves the Heber Valley Railroad station at 7:00 p.m. sharp on Friday, May 7. Click here for more information and to get your tickets.

Go fly a kite (and we mean that in the best way). North Salt Lake is holding its annual Kite Festival on Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Tunnel Springs Park. There will be music, food trucks, a kids parade and cake walk and of course.. kites! Click here for more information.

On Sunday, May 9, Utah Film Center is presenting the Tumbleweeds Films for Kids, a mini-festival experience with films and workshops for kids of all ages to enjoy at home! To look at the lineup and take part, click here.

You still have time to catch 'Ain't Misbehavin' at the West Valley Performing Arts Center. Shows run all weekend, and there are matinees and evening shows. Get your tickets here!

Play Ball! The Salt Lake Bees are back in action at Smith's Ballpark. They play against the Reno Aces Thursday, May 6 - Saturday May 8. And, there's an afternoon game on Sunday, May 6. Click here to see a seating chart and buy your tickets.

Check back every Wednesday for a look at Family Fun with Fox 13!