Family Fun with Fox 13 (April 12-16)

If you have a superhero fan in the family, climb on board the Heber Valley Railroad on Friday, April 14, 2023. Dress in your favorite costumes and enjoy fun trivia, sing-a-longs, and photo ops during your round-trip journey. Click here for more information.

End your Easter celebrations with a bang as you take part in the last egg hung of the season. The "Rotten Egg Hunt" is at Yuba State Park in Levan, Utah. Bring your families and friends on Saturday, April 15, 2023 and run through the park collecting as many goodies and prizes as you can. Click here for more information.

Did you know you can tap your own maple tree? Learn all about it on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the "Bigtooth Maple Festival" in Woodland Hills. There will also be sap tastings, free games for all ages, crafts, music and more. Click here for more information.

Your four-legged child is invited to this next one: The Spring Barket! This is an event with treats for doggies, food trucks for humans, prizes, doggy tattoos, dog vendors and more. All ages are welcome to come along with their best friends. It's happening on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Wheeler Historic Farm. Click here for more information.

Sheep are the stars of the show at the "Lamb and Wool Festival" at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Come watch the shearing process as the heavy winter coats are removed from sheep and llamas. You can also see how they turn wool into yarn. Click here for more information.

There's a full weekend of family fun at "Kayenta" in Ivins, Utah on both Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, 2023. See amazing chalk street art done by student artists. You can also enjoy good food, street artists and entertainment. Click here for more information.

