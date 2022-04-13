Family Fun with Fox 13 (April 13-17)

You can take part in a Spring Bunny Scavenger Hunt at Station Park in Farmington on April 13, 14 & 15 from 10am to 9pm each day. Your kids can search for 15 silly bunnies hiding around Station Park. When all of them are found, kids can take part in a holiday craft. Get more information by clicking here.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is having its first-ever Egg-Stravaganza filled with exciting activities on the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza. It all gets started Saturday, April 16 at 10am, with the egg hunt happening at noon. The fun lasts until 2pm. You can get more information by clicking here.

Also on April 16, join the East Canyon state Park staff for their annual Egg Hunt. Thousands of eggs will be hidden and you can start the hunt for them at 3pm. Get more information by clicking here.

You're invited to an Easter Carnival on April 16 at Murray Park from 10am to 1pm. There will be egg hunts, face painting, crafts, a food truck and even photos with the Easter Bunny. Admission is free, thanks to Youthlinc, but they are encouraging you to bring a bag of clothes or shoes. You can get more information by clicking here.

The Spring Festival and Egg Hunt is happening at the Fremont Indian State Park in Sevier County on Saturday as well. The egg hunt starts promptly at 11am and a full day of family fun follows. You can get more information by clicking here.

The Baby Animal Celebration is happening on Saturday from 10am to 5pm at This Is The Place Heritage Park. Come and visit the newest members of their furry, fuzzy and cuddly farm animals. You can get more information by clicking here.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by Parents Empowered.

