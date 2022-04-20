Family Fun with Fox 13 (April 20-24)

Celebrate our living planet for Earth Day with The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, with Nights Under Lights. The popular event is back for 2022! There's fun for the whole family with lights and music and you can bring a picnic or buy dinner from a food truck there. The event is Friday, April 22 at 7pm. Click here for more information.

There's another Earth Day event on Saturday, April 23 at the Ogden Nature Center. Between the hours of 11am and 4pm, enjoy earth-friendly exhibitions, entertainment, food, nature crafts and other fun activities. Bring your family and friends and have some fun while learning what you can do to improve the health of our planet. Click here for more information.

Enjoy the joy of Spring during Heber Valley's Baby Animal Days on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. On each day, between 10am to 5pm you can interact with and learn about all different kind of farm animals. You and your family can also take a hay ride or play in the sand pile. Click here for more information.

Are your kids ready for some fun. Children ages three to 10 can bring their bikes, scooters or skateboards to ride through an obstacle course and learn some lessons from the road from the Lehi Police and Fire Departments. "Safety on Wheels Fair" is happening Saturday, April 23 from 10am to Noon at the Legacy Center. Click here for more information.

You can keep the fun of Easter going one more day as you participate in the very last egg hunt of the season. Bring your family and friends to Yuba State Park in Levan and search for as many goodies and prizes as you can find. The Rotten Egg Hunt starts at 11am on Saturday, April 23 in Levan. Click here for more information.

The 1st Annual Dutch King's Day is happening on Saturday, April 23 from 11am to 6pm at The Gateway. This is a free, family-friendly event celebrating all things Holland. There will be a bike parade, music, crafts, food and kids activities too. Click here for more information.

