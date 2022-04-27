Family Fun with Fox 13 (April 27-May 1)

Hop on board the Rock-N-Roll Train! Take a 90 minutes ride on the Historic Heber Creeper featuring great music, triva and sing-a-longs. This is a fun date night or a family event for parents and older kids. The train leaves the station Friday, April 29 at 7pm. Click here for more information.

Saturday, April 30 marks a tradition in Mexico to celebrate children. Artes de Mexico en Utah is happening at the Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 30 from noon to 2pm. There will be fun, interactive games and art projects. Click here for more information.

The City of St. George is having an Arbor Day Celebration at The Tonaquint Nature Center on Saturday, April 30. Volunteers can help plant trees between 10am and 12pm, and kids can take part in crafts and other fun activities. There will be hot dog sand chips to snack on too. Click here for more information.

Dust off those running shoes! South Jordan is having an Earth Day 5K, 10K and Fun Run for kids on Saturday, April 30 at 10am. This is happening along the Jordan River Parkway Trail and is a fun activity for the entire family to do together. Click here for more information.

The Baby Animal Festival is still going on at Cross E Ranch in Salt Lake City. Your kids can get up close and personal with baby goats, lambs, cows, chicks and more, but hurry... this only goes until May 7. Click here for more information.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.