Family Fun with Fox 13 (April 6-10)

It's time for a road trip to Page, Arizona for the inaugural Page Fine Art Festival. It's happening Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10. The festival features various artists, art classes, music food and lots of activities like bounce houses for the kids too. Click here for more information.

What's better than watching a puppet show? Making your own puppets! Join Puppets in the City and Craft Lake City for a fun sock-puppet workshop for all ages. You'll make and take home your very own puppet. This is happening Wednesday, April 6 from 6pm to 8pm at Valley Fair Mall. Click here for more information.

Station Park in Farmington is inviting you to a Bunny Bop Thursday, April 7 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. This event will feature guest characters, face painters, balloon artists, games and activities in addition to vendor booths. Click here for more information.

If you're up north on Saturday, April 9, there's an Easter Egg Hunt at Utah State University in Logan. Bring the whole family and find all the eggs before they're gone. The hunt starts at 9am. Click here for more information.

There's also an Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Park in Highland City on Saturday morning at 9am. This hunt is arranged by ages, so even kids as young as one can take part. There will also be prizes hidden in some of the eggs. Click here for more information.

Sheep will be the stars of the show at the Lamb and Wool Festival at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Come watch the sheep shearing process and learn all about wool as you spend the day in farm country. Click here for more information.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.