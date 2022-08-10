Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 10-14)

Experience the full moon on a lift ride at Sundance Mountain Resort. This is perfect for the entire family, but be sure to bundle up — it gets chilly when the sun goes down. The ride on the Outlaw Express Lift takes about 45 minutes to an hour and you'll enjoy the view the entire time. The rides are at 8:30pm and 11pm on Wednesday, August 10. Click here for more information.

You won't want to miss the Sandy City Balloon Festival on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The balloons launch in the early morning, but there will be crafts and other fun things to do during the day and a concert on Saturday evening. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, August 13, experience the food and culture of India at the 3rd Annual Indian Food Fair. This is happening at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City from 11am to 8pm and includes food, entertainment, shopping and more. Click here for more information.

The Bluffdale Old West Days are continuing through Saturday, August 13. This is the place where "kids can be kids and cowboys can be cowboys and everyone gets in on the fun", according to their website. There are monster trucks on Friday and fireworks on Saturday. Click here for more information.

The Spanish Fork Children's Market on Main is happening on Saturday, August 13 between the hours of 10am and 1pm. Kids ages 17 and under run the booths filled with items you can purchase. Click here for more information.

You just have a few more days to experience the Sunflower Festival at Cross E Ranch in Salt Lake City. It only goes through Saturday, August 13. You'll be able to enjoy cold drinks and frosty treats as you roam the fields filled with 25 varieties of sunflowers. Click here for more information.

Take a prehistoric run on the morning of Saturday, August 13, through Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. The Dino Dash starts promptly at 7:30 a.m. and runners will weave their way through 25 life-sized dinosaurs. Click here for more information.

There are a lot of county fairs going on as well, including in: Summit, Weber, Cache, Duchesne, San Juan, Sevier, Kane, and Juab Counties.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week!