Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 11-15)

Discover the magic of the Alta Resort on Friday with family walks, birding, crafts and more! This is being put on by Tree Utah on Friday and all activities are free and open to the public from 10am-2pm.

https://treeutah.org/

Learn about planets, stars and constellations August 13 (Friday) at “Stellar Skies” presented by Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. There will be a wide variety of science-based activities throughout the garden from 7 to 9 that night.. and when the sunlight fades (after 9pm) you can study the sky and explore the intricacies of the solar system.

https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/stellar-skies/

Don’t miss Sandy’s annual hot air balloon festival Friday and Saturday (August 13-14). Enjoy early morning launches, plus crafts and balloons on Saturday morning during the launch. Saturday evening there will be a concert, hot air balloon glow, and a 5K race.

https://sandy.utah.gov/518/Balloon-Festival

The Water Lantern Festival Is back! It’s coming up on Saturday (August 14) at Jensen Nature Park in Syracuse. This is a floating lantern event that is magical. There will be food, games, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water.

https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/ogden.php

It’s back to school time and why not finish off the summer with a relaxing night at a Lantern Festival? There will be Lanterns, dessert vendors and an outdoor movie, all at the Cedar City Aquatic Center. This is Saturday night, the gates open at 8, the lanterns are lit at 8:30, and the movie is at 9:15.

https://www.cedarcity.org/1322/Cedar-City-Lantern-Festival

If you are crafty – head to the Utah State Fairpark for the 13th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival. It goes Friday through Sunday, and is the largest local-centric arts festival around. It’s created by lcoals for locals and celebrates all things local.

Aug 13, 2021 at 05:00 pm - 10:00 pm (Fri)

Aug 14, 2021 at 10:00 am - 08:00 pm (Sat)

Aug 15, 2021 at 10:00 am - 06:00 pm (Sun)

https://craftlakecity.com/diy-festival/

And there are more fairs around the state this week:

Cache County (August 11-14)

https://www.cachecounty.org/fair/

Weber County Fair (August 11-14)

http://www.webercountyfair.org/

Garfield County Fair (August 10-14)

https://panguitch.com/event/garfield-county-fair/

Duchesne County Fair (August 9-14)

https://duchesnecountyfair.com/

Sevier County Fair (August 9-14)

https://www.facebook.com/SevierCountyFairUtah/

Kane County Fair (August 7-14)

https://visitsouthernutah.com/events/kane-county-fair/

Juab County Fair (August 7-14)

http://www.juabcountyfair.com/

Summit County Fair (August 6-14)

http://www.summitcountyfair.org/

