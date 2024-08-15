Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 15-18, 2024)

If you're a Star Wars movie fan, you can ride the Star Wars Fan Train on the Heber Valley Railroad on Friday, August 16, 2024. Costumes are encouraged and there will be great photo ops with characters, trivia and music on board. Click here for more information.

The Sunflower Festival begins on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Rowley's Red Barn in Santaquin. You can explore acres of sunflowers and even cut some to take home. Click here for more information.

It's "Fun Science Friday" on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Clark Planetarium. This week you can enjoy a free activity where you will search for micrometeorites hidden among the dust and debris on Salt Lake City rooftops (but you'll never have to leave the building). Click here for more information.

There's an Arts Festival in Millcreek on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Experience a diverse world of art, live entertainment and great food. This is taking place at the Baldwin Radio Factory and you can click here for more information.

There's a Folk Festival on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City. Bring a picnic and a blanket and enjoy performances from USA, Russia, Africa, Tonga, Germany, France and Mexico. Click here for more information.

