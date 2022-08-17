Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 17-21)

Take a giant step back in time in the charming farming community of Oak City on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 AT Oak City Days. A parade kicks the festivities off, then an ice cream social, a search for a "needle in a haystack" and more. Click here for more information.

You won't want to miss the Hogle Zoo's newest animal show — Canine Champions for Conservation! See how dogs and humans work together to save wildlife. There will be demos of how dogs use their nose to sniff out different animal species. This is happening Thursday, August 18 through Saturday, August 20 with more dates in September. Click here for more information.

Enjoy a Starry Night in Taylorsville with the Food Truck League. Kids are invited to dress up in their favorite costume for a sing-a-long and dancing with

"A Night of Disney with Scott & Ryceejo". This is happening on Saturday, August 20 in the Taylorsville Centennial Plaza. Click here for more information.

All aboard! You're invited to climb on board with the Utah Live Steamers. The train ride in Saratoga Springs is free, but a $1 donation is appreciation. This is happening Saturday, August 20 at Shay Park. Click here for more information.

Calling all car buffs! You won't want to miss out on seeing 150 cars and trucks at the 5th Annual Riverton Chevy Car Show! This is happening Friday evening and in addition to cars of all kinds, makes and models there will be free food trucks, free drinks and more. Click here for more information.

And there's an important event the whole family can feel good about taking part in. The Diaper Drive is happening on Friday, August 20 from 9am to 1pm. They're hoping to collect 500,000 diapers for moms in Utah who can't afford them. Click here for more information.

There are more county fairs across the state, including in Wayne, Rich, and Sanpete Counties.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each week.