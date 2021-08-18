Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 18-22)

You are invited to Neighborhood House on Thursday, August 19 from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. to be part of a Summer Celebration. This is a free event that includes dinner, children's entertainment, ice cream, school supplies, music, community resources and so much more. Find more by clicking here.

Calling all princesses and pirates! You're invited to wear your costume and hop on board the Heber Valley Railroad for a fun 90 minute train ride that includes pink lemonade in tea cups and cupcakes. You can visit with Anna, Elsa, Belle and Rapunzel as well as crazy pirates. The train departs on Friday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Do you have an aspiring musician at home? Then, the "Come Together" Music Festival at the Orem City Center Park is for you! The free, family rock and roll concert is happening Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. It features not only music, but food trucks, a youth music workshop and other surprises. Get all the details by clicking here.

Join the city of Helper for their annual Art, Music and Film Festival. It's a three-day celebration beginning on Friday, August 20 and going through Sunday, August 22. There will be food vendors, artisans, wine and beer, live music and a car show. It's all free to attend. See the full lineup of events here.

Family Fun with Fox 13 was brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.