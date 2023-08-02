Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 2-6, 2023)

There's a community party to celebrate Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 6-10pm at Millcreek Common. There will be entertainment, food, games and of course roller skating. Click here for more information.

Speaking of Skating, head to Ogden's Neptune Skating Rink for FREE rentals on Friday, August 4, 2023. The "Night of Nostalgia" party kicks off at 6pm and goes until midnight.

There will also be photo booths and giveaways. Click here for more information.

It's the 30th anniversary of the movie The Sandlot, and the cast of the movie will be in town to celebrate. On Friday, August 4, 2023 some of the cast will be at Smith's Ballpark to throw out the first pitch at the Bee's game. Then, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, the movie will be played on the actual sandlot in Salt Lake City where it was filmed. Click here for more information and to get tickets.

The Midvale Harvest Days are going on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Midvale City Park. There are all kinds of events going both days including food trucks, a concert, fun run, bingo, a festival and fireworks. Click here for more information.

The Davis Heritage Festival is going Thursday, August 3, through Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Utah State University Botanical Center in Kaysville. There will be pony rides, train rides, crafts, entertainment, food, and a chance to learn about quilting, gardening and more. It runs 11am to 8pm each day. Click here for more information.

Enjoy a slice of India in Salt Lake City at Liberty Park on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 11am to 8pm. There will be a variety of vendors and mouth-watering delicacies for guests to try. Click here for more information.

And if you love tacos, we also have something for you. Utah Taco Fest is happening on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6,2 023 at the Utah State Fairpark. More than 20 taco vendors will provide delicious bites for you to try. There will also be live music, a kids zone, a car show, folkloric dancing, and giveaways. The festival is open from 11am to 8pm each day. Click herefor more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for bringing us Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.