Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 23-27, 2023)

Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Hope4Orem is bringing together 25+ local organizations to help you and your family navigate mental health. There will also be food trucks, mascots, face painting, live music and more. from 5-8pm at SCERE Center for Performing Arts. Click here for more information.

Starting Thursday, August 24, 2023 and going through Saturday, August 26, 2023, it's Utah's premier street painting festival called "Chalk the Block". You can watch more than 200 artists transform The Shops at Riverwoods into a one-of-a-kind experience you won't want to miss. Click here for more information.

Enjoy an evening of free star gazing Friday, August 25, 2023. Join Clark Planetarium and Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation at the Flight Park in Draper to learn more about what's visible in our summer sky. Click here for more information.

Celebrate National Dog Day on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at "Bark in the Park". Dogs and their human friends can enjoy a toy and snack, paw print crafts and food trucks. Admission is free and it happens at Galena Dog Park in Draper from 9am-12pm. Click here for more information.

Come see some of the best aerial ski athletes from around the world compete for the 2023 U.S. Freestyle Ultimate Airwave Championship on Saturday, August 26, 2023. It's free to get in and the event runs from 11am to 6pm at Utah Olympic Park. Click here for more information.

There's a free family fishing day at Timpanogos Cave on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Rangers will be there to teach kids how to tie knots and cast a line. There are two sessions, one in the morning from 10am-11am and then again in the evening from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Click here for more information.

Head to Orem for the 3rd Annual Bolivian Fest on Saturday, August 26, 2023. There will be a "Carnaval Parade" through the University Place Shopping Center at 3pm followed by dancing, food, a kids' zone and more through 9pm. Click here for more information.

The "Luna Blue Moon Festival" is on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 5pm-10pm at the Holladay City Park. There will be art booths, food trucks, a children's tent and live music. Click here for more information.

Return to Dinosaur Island will be extinct after Saturday, August 26, 2023. Don't miss your chance to take a trip back in time to prehistoric days where dinosaurs roamed. Visit Thanksgiving Point from 9am-9pm each day. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.

