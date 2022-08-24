Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 24-27)

Send off the summer with a colorful family celebration at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s Nights Under Lights on Saturday, August 27, 2022. This end of summer bash will feature a live DJ, dance party, food trucks and more! Click here for the details.

Gather your family and friends and come travel the globe at the International Folk Festival. This is happening Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Sandy Amphitheater. Click here for more information.

You can be a part of a Hands-On Dinosaur Activity in Layton on Friday, August 26, 2022. This is happening at the Heritage Museum Cabin Plaza and after the activity, you can watch a FREE showing of Jurassic World. Click here for more information.

Speaking of dinosaurs, take a road trip to Vernal for Dinah Soar Days Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. In addition to balloons, there will be music, painted windows on Main Street, chalk art and more. Click here for more information.

If you have a four-legged kid that licks, marks and wags its tail - here's an event the entire family will love - Draper Bark in the Park. On Friday, August 26, 2022, which is National Dog Day, your dogs can enjoy snacks, crafts, selfies and more at Galena Dog Park. Click here for more information.

Calling all LEGO fans... BrickSlopes is happening Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. People from all over the world will be putting their LEGO creations on display. It will also feature many LEGO Masters from the hit Fox TV show. Click here for more information.

And there are county fairs going on in Box Elder, Sanpete and Beaver Counties, all through August 27, 2022.

