Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 25-29)

"Slow Your Roll"! All forms of active transportations are welcome! The Neighborhood Slow Roll is happening Thursday, August 26 from 6 to 9pm at the Bicentennial Soccer Fields in Cedar City. You're invited to join for food, fun, music, games and prizes. Free corn dogs and swag bags will be handed out while supplies last! Click here for all the details.

Your kids have the opportunity to operate real construction machinery (with the assistance of an adult) at the "Big Dig" on Friday, August 27. This is being sponsored by the American Cancer Society and all proceeds go to support pediatric cancer research. The "Big Dig" is a fun, fair-like atmosphere at the Utah State Fairpark from 5-8pm. Get more information here.

The Gift of Life Walk & Run is happening on Saturday, August 28. This is a fun way to celebrate organ recipients and honor donor families. The race starts at 8am and strollers and dogs are welcome! This happens at Sugarhouse Park and you can see all the times and events by clicking here.

If you love to see cars smash into each other – West Jordan Demolition Derby is happening on Saturday, August 28 at 7pm at the city's rodeo grounds. You can get information and tickets here.

The Dinah SOAR Days Hot Air Balloon Festival is Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29 in Vernal. In addition to watching hot air balloons take flight, you can take a stroll down Main Street to see the hand-painted windows, look for sidewalk sales… and even race down the street in a dinosaur costume. Get more details by clicking here.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 was brought to you by Parents Empowered.