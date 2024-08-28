Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 28-September 1)

Summer Fest is back in 2024! This event is a great way to end the summer with food, entertainment, activties and more! The event will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, from 5:30-8:00 pm at the Fairbourne Station Promenade (2905 W Lehman Avenue).

More info can be found here.

You can view artwork by local artists, listen to live music, tour the historic buildings, and shop while you wander the beautiful grounds of the historic Eccles Art Center. Shop for fine arts, pottery, jewelry, carpentry, prints, books, clothing, glassworks, ceramics, textiles, and so much more at the summer art fair. Click here for event info.

Join The Peach Days Rodeo for this fun family-friendly event where young cowboys and cowgirls, age 18 and younger, get a chance to ride and rope just like the professionals! Events include mini bull riding, barrel racing, mutton bustin', chute dogging, team roping, tie-down & breakaway roping.

Experience Woodbine Food Hall's weekly Cinema Club—double features each week! Kid-friendly early shows and later, explore unique, obscure film genres.

