Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 3-8, 2022)

We're kicking off this week's Family Fun with Fox 13 with an End-of-Summer Bash at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Watch a fun light show on the ECCO structure set to music. Bring your own picnic or buy dinner from a local food truck. Nights Under Lights starts at 7pm on Friday, August 5. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, August 6, it's Draper's Tiny Tot Triathlon. Kids from two to nine years old will bike, run and go down an inflatable water slide on their way to the finish line and every child who crosses it will get a medal. The start time is 9:30am. Click here for more information.

Head to Historic Cove Fort to celebrate the pioneers on Saturday, August 6. Starting at 9am, there will be exhibits, free horse-drawn wagon rides, entertainment and food. Click here for more information.

You can get to know the eight-legged friends who call Antelope Island home on Saturday, August 6. There's a full day at the State Park filled with presentations, guided walks, poetry, photography and more, all featuring spiders. Spider Fest starts at 10am and goes until 4pm. Click here for more information.

It's Bear Lake Raspberry Days. Enjoy kids' games, a parade, pie-eating contests, a rodeo and more starting Thursday, August 4 and going through Saturday, August 6. Click here for more information.

Roy Days are going on Thursday, August 4 through Saturday, August 6 as well. There's a fair, entertainment, food, vendor booths, a parade, concerts and more at the city park. Click here for more information.

There are a lot of county fairs going on now as well, including: Utah County Fair, Tooele County Fair, Wasatch County Fair, Morgan County Fair, Summit County Fair and the Garfield County Fair.

