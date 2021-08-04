Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 4-8)

You're invited to celebrate the harvest at Bear Lake Raspberry Days. This starts Thursday, August 5 and goes through Saturday, August 7 in Garden City. The three days are jam-packed with activities including a boat light parade and fireworks. See everything that's happening

here.

The 52nd Annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival is happening on Historic Main Street Thursday, August 5 through Sunday, August 8. The three-day, award-winning visual arts festival features hundreds of artists. See all of the activities and times here.

Children ages two to nine can bike, run and go down an inflatable water slide on their way to the finish line at the Tiny Tot Triathlon in Draper on Saturday, August 7! This is not a competitive event, everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a medal. Start time is 9:00 a.m., and you can get more information here.

Take a hike! And, we mean that in the best possible way. On Saturday, August 7, you can enjoy a guided hike around Solitude Resort where you'll learn about rocks and learn how the resort was formed. The chairlift will take you up the mountain and even kids will enjoy this. Click here for more information.

Come cool off on the top of the Tusher Mountains and experience a unique opportunity to see mountain goats! This is happening Saturday, August 7, just east of Beaver. It's a free event that starts at 7:00 a.m. Click here for all the details.

There are also several county fairs all across the state including: The Utah County Fair, The Millard County Fair, The Tooele County Fair, The San Juan County Fair, The Morgan County Fair, The Wasatch County Fair, The Kane County Fair, The Juab County Fair, and The Summit County Fair.

