Family Fun with Fox 13 (August 9-13, 2023)

There's a fun party going on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 until 4pm at the Bingham Creek Library in West Jordan. They're celebrating their 25th Anniversary with 90's-themed activities, crafts and games for all ages. Click here for more information.

On Friday, August 11, 2023 gather the whole family and head to Alta Ski Area Albion Base for a free Kids' Day! Kids will learn all about nature through hands-on activities and experiences. This goes from 10am-2pm. Click here for more information.

It's Sandy City's Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12. Events go all day from sun up to sun down. Enjoy early-morning balloon launches each morning at Storm Mountain Park. And on Saturday evening there will be a hot air balloon glow, drone show, a DJ dance party, food trucks and more at Promenade Park. Click here for more information.

Also in Sandy, they're inviting your entire family to "Celebrate Us" at the Sandy Museum. on Saturday, August 12, 2023. There will be a car show, fire trucks, a tour of the museum and free Polish dogs, chips and water from 12pm-3pm. Call (801) 566-0878 for more information.

Join the city of Bluffdale on Saturday morning, August 12, 2023, for a parade, a children's entrepreneur fair, food trucks, games and fireworks! They're celebrating the grand opening of Day Ranch Park. Enjoy activities starting at 9am through dusk. Click here for more information.

There's a children's market in Spanish Fork on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Everything is made by kids and sold by kids. This is happening at City Park from 10am to 1pm. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, it's Military Appreciation Day at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum in Cedar City. Families can enjoy demos and activities and pay tribute to those who have served our country. This goes from 9am to 7pm. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023 there's a Water Lantern Festival that makes for an unforgettable experience. You'll see thousands of floating lanterns carrying messages of love, hope and dreams. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music. This is happening at Jensen Nature Park in Syracuse from 5:30 to 9:30pm. Click here for more information.

