Family Fun with Fox 13: Baby Animals, Tulips and you can Bark at the Moon

The Living Traditions Festival returns to Washington & Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21, 2023. Learn about the 90 different and diverse artistic traditions of our community. Enjoy food and art too. Click here for more information.

You're invited to a "Bird-day" party as Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City celebrates their favorite Andean condor. It's Andy's 64th birthday on Saturday, May 20, 2023 and they're celebrating with a full day of fun. Click herefor more information.

The Human Society of Utah invites you, your family, friends and pups for a night of fun at the annual Bark at the Moon event on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Enjoy food trucks, a vendor alley and let your pups play in the splash pad. It all wraps up with a glow-in-the-dark, pup-friendly walk. Click here for more information.

Cuddle with adorable baby farm animals at the very last day of Farm Animal Days on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsvile, Utah. You can also visit the Blacksmith Shop and Farmhouse and even milk a cow! Pony and train rides are also available. Click here for more information.

And if you're in Salt Lake City, the Cross E Ranch Baby Animal Festival also ends on Saturday, May 20, 2023. There are more than 100 baby animals to see, and you can also explore "Ag-venture" Alley, and enjoy delicious food. Click here for more information.

Thanksgiving Point's Tulip Festival was extended this year, but only through Saturday, May 20, 2023! Don't miss out on your chance to see more than 750,000 spring flowers in bloom. Click here for more information.

