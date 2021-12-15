Family Fun with Fox 13 (December 15-19)

Nothing sets the holiday scene like hearing your favorites performed live by The Utah Symphony. Kids "from one to ninety two" will enjoy the sing-along to close out the concert. There may even be a special appearance by the jolly old elf himself. There are two matinees on Saturday, December 18. Click here for more information.

Step back in time and experience an old-fashioned Christmas at This is the Place Heritage Park. Their "Candlelight Christmas" will allow you to experience a simpler time while walking through a picturesque winter village where you'll see Santa and his reindeer and a live nativity too. This runs through December 23. Click here for more information.

There are more than 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays at Zoo Lights this year! You can make your way around the Zoo grounds and even a lighted tunnel. Then, warm up with hot chocolate and s'mores and even finish up your holiday shopping. Zoo lights goes through December 23, but then runs the week after Christmas too. Click here for more information.

On Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18, come and experience the magic of the Polar Express. Your kids will love looking at modern trains at Discovery Gateway's Children's Museum. Click here for more information.

Take your own journey to a beloved event, "Las Posadas". The tradition began in Mexico and has spread to the United States. The fiesta is an opportunity to join with family and friends to celebrate the nativity and Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem to find an inn or "posada". This is happening Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 at Thanksgiving Point. Click here for more information.

Bring your family in their Christmas jammies or their best holiday outfits to meet Santa, have a delicious breakfast and play at Boondocks in Kaysville on Saturday, December 18. Click here for more information.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 was brought to you by Parents Empowered.