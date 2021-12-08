Family Fun with Fox 13 (December 8-13)

Tuacahn's Christmas in the Canyon event is happening December 8-13 from 6-9pm daily. You can see a live nativity show, take a train ride, warm your hands by an open fire and even visit with Santa Claus. There are more dates the rest of the month too. Click here for more information.

Follow Santa to a kingdom under the sea as you immerse yourself in the Festival of the Seas at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. December 10 and 11 from 7 to 9:30pm, there will be food, festivities, holiday lights, characters artisans and more. There are also more dates the rest of the month. Click here for more information.

Also on December 10 and 11, the Annual Crazy Daisy Christmas Show at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Santa is going to drop by to see who's been naughty or nice. The Crazy Daisy Christmas Show is jam-packed with entertainment, delicious food and shopping too. Click here for more information.

You're invited to Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Ogden on December 11 at the Union Station. In addition to breakfast, there will be elves, magicians, face painters and balloon artists. Click here for more information.

The big guy is also going to be making an appearance at the Santa Extravaganza in Lindon! This free community event will be held on December 11 at the Lindon Community Center. There will be Christmas crafts, activities, refreshments, and of course picture opps. Click here for more information.

If you're in Vernal on December 11 you can also have breakfast with Santa Claus and let him know what is on your list! This free community event is at Uintah Middle School. Click here for more information.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by Parents Empowered.