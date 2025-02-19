Family Fun with Fox 13 (February 19-22, 2025)

Shrink down to the undergrowth to become a caterpillar and find your way through a maze to emerge as a butterfly. This interactive exhibit is on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at the Swaner Eco Center in Park City. Click here for more information.

Also on Thursday, February 20, 2025, you can meet live raptors and learn all about the birds of prey. This is a FREE event at the Daybreak Library in South Jordan. Click here for more information.

Get ready for a paws-itively interactive day at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Saturday, February 22, 2025. It's a Polar Bear Celebration with games, crafts and activities to celebrate the Zoo's resident polar bears Nikita and Neva. Click here for more information.

The Utah STEM Expo is a free, family-friendly activity filled with cool demonstrations of science, tech, engineering and math by students and professionals. This is on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Click here for more information.

Get ready for the "Little Shredders" Rail Jam at Nordic Valley Ski Resort on Saturday, February 22, 2025. This is a chance for kids 12 and under to show off their skills in a specially-designed mini park. Click here for more information.

