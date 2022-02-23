Family Fun with Fox 13 (February 23-28)

You're invited to "wiggle, giggle and learn". There's a free concert for all ages called "When Instruments Roamed the Earth". It promises to have kids of all ages laughing and listening. This is happening Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 at Orem Library Hall. Click here for more information.

The All-star Monster Truck Tour returns to the Maverik Center for three huge shows, one on Friday, February 25 and two on Saturday, February 26. See the nation's best monster trucks that the whole family will enjoy. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, February 26, come meet all of your favorite princes and princesses at The Family Place's Annual Princess Party. Castle Manor will be filled with crafts, activities and dancing! There's a morning session from 10am-12pm and an afternoon session from 1:30pm-3:30pm. Click here for more information.

You only have a few more days to enjoy the Herriman Ice Ribbon. Friends and families can enjoy a relaxing skate and take a break warming their hands at the fire pits. But hurry, this year's ribbon only goes through Monday, February 28. Click here for more information.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by parentsempowered.org.