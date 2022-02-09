Family Fun with Fox 13 (February 9-13)

Calling all choc-a-holics! Enjoy a relaxing and entertaining evening ride on the Heber Valley Railroad. On Friday, February 11 you'll be "treated" to samples of candy, and live music with local musicians. The Chocolate Lovers Train leaves the station at 7pm. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, February 11, you're invited to the "Just You and I: Daddy Daughter Date Night". This annual event has become one of Riverton's most popular events. The Valentine's Day theme includes dinner, dancing, photos and gifts for each daughter. The evening starts and 6pm and you can click here for more information.

Pull out your 2002 jackets and hats and get ready to reminisce! Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games. This event is happening on Saturday, February 12 from 2pm to 5pm at Bob Wells Plaza in Downtown Park City and includes a Curling Demo, Biathlon Demo, Hockey Demo & Climbing Wall and a Pin Trading Booth. Click here for more information.

The Chinese Folk Art Festival Spring Edition is happening on Saturday, February 12 from 2pm to 6pm in Sandy. This fest is filled with food, art, music and more. Click here for more information.

