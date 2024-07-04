Family Fun with Fox 13 for Independence Day 2024

Salt Lake City's biggest Independence Day celebration is at The Gateway. There will be live music and DJs, plus karaoke, yard games, face painting and contests plus fireworks at 10pm. Click here for more information.

There's a Fourth of July celebration in Sandy at the City Promenade. You can enjoy everything from inflatables, food and vendor booths to watching Olympians on trampolines and even a spikeball tournament. The fun culminates with a Fireworks Sky Concert at 10pm. Click here for more information.

The largest and loudest 4th of July celebration may be in Provo at Stadium of Fire. This year's concert headliners are The Jonas Brothers. There will also be a flyover by Utah's Hill Air Force Base F-35 jets and skydivers too! There will of course be fireworks to wrap up the night. Click here for more information.

The city of Clearfield is having its Freedom Festival featuring tasty treats, vedors, and breathtaking fireworks. (They boast Utah's 2nd largest displays). There's also live entertainment too. Click here for more information.

In Kaysville, there's a movie in the park, food trucks, music and fireworks to help you celebrate the 4th of July. Click here for more information.

Layton City's Liberty Days are also going on, with kids' games, food booths, live entertainment and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Morgan County's Fourth of July celebration is all-day fun, including a cardboard boat regatta at 2:30pm. That's followed by food trucks and music, and then fireworks. Click here for more information.

Cherry Days in North Ogden features a carnival and festival in the park and it continues though July 6, 2024. Click here for more information.

Park City is having events all day featuring music in the park, sports and fireworks at the Park City Mountain Resort. Click here for more information.

In Logan, a full day of festivities is in full swing which includes a car show, concert and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Kanab's small town Independence Day celebration continues into the evening with family-friendly activities in the park and a grand fireworks show. Click here for more information.

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled extravaganza at Town Square in St. George. There will be live music, food, a carnival, inflatables, and fireworks. Click here for more information..

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.