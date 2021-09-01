Family Fun with Fox 13 for Labor Day Weekend

Experience a celebration of Polynesian heritage at Polynesian Days September 3,4 & 6 at Electric Park in Thanksgiving Point. There will be a lot of culture, health, education, fun and Big Budah too! Click here for more information.

College football gets underway at the University of Utah as Weber State takes on the U of U at Rice Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 on Thursday, September 2 and tickets are still available. Get more information here.

Midway Swiss Days are happening Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 in Midway. Take part in this annual charming festival that features food, crafts and entertainment. Find out the details by clicking here.

And while you're in Wasatch County, there's also going to be a lot of family fun during an exciting competition happening at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center on Labor Day Weekend. Head to Midway from Friday, September 3 to Monday, September 6 to see these amazing dogs and their handlers in action. Click here for more information.

If you're in the Southern part of the state, Hurricane City is holding its Peach Days Thursday, September 2 through Saturday, September 4. To make up for last year's COVID break, there will be extra fun this year with free concerts, some free food and free tournaments. David Archuleta will also be performing during Peach Days. See the full schedule here.

This family fun was brought to you by Parents Empowered.