Family Fun with Fox 13 for Memorial Day Weekend.

Hitch up yer belt buckle and grab your hat and hop on board the Cowboy Train at Heber Valley Railroad. The fun begins both Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 with an old west gunfight before you board at 6:30 and then the train will depart at 7pm for a 90 minute ride featuring western music and poetry. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, May 27, bike over to Lions Park in Provo and enjoy Napoleon Dynamite on a 40-foot inflatable screen. This is part of Provo City Bike Month and there will be pre-show activities starting at 8pm including boondoggle-making and other Napoleon Dynamite-themed games and competitions. The movie starts at dusk. Click here for more information.

Brigham City is hosting the annual "Art on Main" over the Memorial Day Weekend. On Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 27 two blocks of Main Street will be filled with music, art and food from 10am to 7pm. This is a family-friendly event and you can click here for more information.

Ephraim is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with a Scandinavian Festival. There's a car show parade at 10am on Saturday, May 28, followed by a car show and other events and vendor booths from 11am to 4pm. Click here for more information.

On Monday the city of West Jordan is having its annual Memorial Day Car Show and Tribute at Veterans Memorial Park. It starts and noon and the tribute begins at 2pm. Click here for the full schedule.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.