Family Fun with Fox 13 for Mother's Day Weekend 2025

See the world's elite off-road motorcycle riders as they compete for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It's happening on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Click here for more information.

There will be a lot of "Flower Power" on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake city. Colorful floats, dancers and musicians will be parading through the gardens. There will also be arts and crafts and other engaging activities for all ages. Click here for more information.

The North Salt Lake Kite Festival is on Saturday, May 10, 2025. In addition to making and flying kites, you can dance to the music of a live DJ, get your face painted, take lots of pictures and more! Click here for more information.

Celebrate the anniversary of the joining of the First Transcontinental Railroad across the United States and the driving of the Golden spike! This is the Place Heritage Park will have re-enactments, crafts and train rides on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the people who built Ogden into what it is today! The city's Living Heritage Festival is on Saturday, May 10, 2025 and features music, dancing, vendors and food at Union Station. Click here for more information.

Mother's Day weekend is going to the dogs on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Bring your pup out to Wheeler Farm in Murray for a treat, wagon ride and a keepsake made by your best friend! Click here for more information.

Saturday, May 10, 2025 is the very last day to visit Cross E Ranch for their Spring Festival. Get out and see the baby animals before they're all grown up. You can also experience AGventure Alley and snack on delicious treats. Click here for more information.

Enjoy Asian food, entertainment and culture at University Place in Orem on Saturday, May 10, 2025. The Orem Asian Festival will have something for everyone including story time, dumpling-making class, an opportunity to play with a dragon costume and more. Click here for more information.

