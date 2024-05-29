Family Fun with Fox 13 for the end of May/ beginning of June

From now through Saturday, June 1, 2024, help celebrate "Vineyard Days". There's a festival going on filled with food, vendors, live music, art, a kids' bike ride, a block party and more. Click here for more information.

South Jordan is kicking off the season with "Summerfest", going on now through Saturday, June 1, 2024. Activities include a family-fun night, carnival, vendors, food trucks, performances and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the community in Eagle Mountain with "Pony Express Days" today through June 8, 2024. Activities include a family-fun night, a carnival, vendors, food trucks, performances and fireworks. Click here for more information.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, a time capsule will be opened at Ogden's Union Station. This time capsule has been sealed for 100 years and the whole family's invited to look at what's inside. Click here for more information.

Stick around in Ogden and enjoy a music festival on Friday, May 31, 2024. This will continue through Sunday, June 2, 2024. There will be music-themed events for all ages including an "Instrument Petting Zoo" and crafts and fun for kids. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, it's the Holi Festival of Colors in Ogden. This is a fun event that celebrates a new season by throwing colors in the air. There will also be food, a kids' area and music. Click here for more information.

Girls on the Run is holding a 5k at Sugar House Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024. While this is a competition, everyone gets a medal for even taking part because the race is all about instilling a sense of confidence and accomplishment in participants. Click here for more information.

Payson is having an "Adventure Day" on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and there's a little bit of everything going on including pickleball and cornholl, a cardboard regatta and even horseback riding. Wear your outdoor gear and get ready to have some fun. Click here for more information.

Head to University Place in Orem on Saturday, June 1, 2024 for an African Heritage Festival. There will be food, music, art and shopping, all to showcase African culture. Click here for more information.

Celebrate diversity at the "Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival" on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. There will be all kinds of dance represented including Irish, ballet and more. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024 and Sunday, June 2, 2024, there will be an Intermountain Championship Pow Wow in Heber City. You can watch a dance and drum contest and take part in other fun at the River's Edge Campground. Click here for more information.

Springville's "Art City Days" kicks off this Saturday, June 1, 2024 and continues through Saturday, June 8, 2024. There's a 5k color run, outdoor movies, carnivals, hot air balloons, a parade and more. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.