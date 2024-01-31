Family Fun with Fox 13 for the First Few Days of February 2024

Friday, February 2, 2024 is Groundhog Day and you can celebrate with a treasure hunt on the mountain! Keep your eyes open for stuffed animals, treats and prizes at Solitude. Click here for more information.

Watch the movie "Groundhog Day" over and over again on Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Broadway Theater in downtown Salt lake City. In addition to the classic comedy, there will be live trivia before each show and free swag at the door. Click here for more information.

If you're a fun of show tunes, this is the train for you! Heber Valley Railroad wlil be all about Broadway musicals on Friday, February 2, 2024. The ride includes sing-a-longs from shows like "Phantom of the Opera", "Hamilton", "The Lion King" and "Les Mis" just to name a few. There will also be trivia and other fun activities and costumes are encouraged. Click here for more information.

Monster Trucks will be in town Friday, February 2, 2024 and Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Maverik Center. See some of the best drivers in the country during their All Star Tour. Click here for more information.

The Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo is the best place to find anything related to boating and kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. This is going on Thursday, February 1, 2024 to Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Click here for more information.

There's a celebration of the Chinese New Year in Cottonwood Heights on Saturday, February 3, 2024. You will enjoy music, art and Kung Fu at City Hall. Click here for more information.

