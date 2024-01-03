Family Fun with Fox 13 for the first week of 2024

The 2024 Ice Castles in Midway are getting ready to open for the season! This experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles and you can walk through lighted sculptures, ice-carved tunnels, slides and fountains too. This goes through the beginning of March, if weather permits. Click here for more information on available dates.

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point goes through Saturday, January 6, 2024. If you haven't experienced this yet, Luminaria is a walk through Ashton Gardens with all the sights, sounds and tastes of the holidays. Click here for more information.

Monster Jam is coming to town! The big trucks will be putting on a show Friday, January 5, 2024 through Sunday, January 7, 2024 at The Delta Center. Click herefor more information.

Cardboard is what dreams are made of! At least, that's the idea at an event at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday, January 7, 2024. All kids, ages 5-12, need to bring is their imagination and the library will provide cardboard and other materials to make creations come to life. Click here for more information.

The Winter Market at Wheeler Historic Farm opens the 2024 season on Sunday, January 7, 2024. This is indoors and offers local vendors, produce and unique artisan goods. Click herefor more information.

The Salt Lake Home Show is Friday, January 5, 2024 through Sunday, January 7, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Meet celebrities and local vendors to learn the latest trends. Click here for more information.

