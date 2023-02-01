Family Fun with Fox 13 for the first weekend of February

Thursday, February 2, 2023 is Groundhog Day and you can go on a treasure hunt on the mountain! Bring your family to Solitude and keep your eyes open for stuffed animals and possibly some treats and prizes while out on the slopes. The fun goes from 8am-4pm. Click here for more information.

Watch the balloons rise with the sun on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023. It's Sky Fest at Sand Hollow Resort. You can be there as hot air balloons go up, up and away. Click here for more information.

Bring your family on board the Black History Bus for a museum experience you'll never forget. The bus is a gigantic traveling exhibit on wheels featuring stories from local and national black history. Head to the Orem Public Library parking lot on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9am to 4pm. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.