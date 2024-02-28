Family Fun with Fox 13 for the first weekend of March, 2024

Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto is coming to town from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 4, 2024 at the Delta Center. "Encanto" celebrates the love of family and "Frozen" brings Elsa and Olaf to life. Click here for more information.

Take a train ride back to the wild, wild west with the Heber Vally Railroad's Cowboy Train on Friday, March 1, 2024. There will be a gunfight right before boarding, and then once on the train there will be western music, poetry and more. Click here for more information.

Celebrate a family-friendly Mardis Gras night at the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum on Friday, March 1, 2024. There will be shoebox floats, masks and snacks, plus a "Scales & Tails" reptile show. Click here for more information.

Prepare to meet some of the ocean's strangest and most spectacular creatures in the new film "Secrets of the Sea 3D". It's playing at Clark Planetarium now through March 31, 2024 and it will take you on a face-to-face journey to see everything from seahorses to tiger sharks, octopus and so much more. Click here for more information.

If you and your family like to get off the beaten path, here's an expo for you! Chick out cool stuff and get great deals on off-roading gear at the Salt Lake Off-Road and Outdoor Expo. It's going on at the South Town Expo Center on Friday, March 1, 2024 and Saturday, March 2, 2024. Kids 12 and under are free. Click here for more information.

