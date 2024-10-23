Family Fun with Fox 13 for the last weekend before Halloween 2024

Wheeler Farm's Pumpkin Days has some special guests joining on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 — raptors! So you'll be able to enjoy the maze, wagon rides or cow train rides and learn all about raptors from Hawk Watch International. Click here for more information.

Looking for affordable family Halloween fun for a good cause? Look no further than The Haunted Woods at Murray Park. This year is the 50th anniversary of the attraction, which also includes a silly trail for the younger kids. But hurry, the last night is Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Click here for more information.

On Thursday evening, October 24, 2024, there will be "Villains in the Village" at Station Park in Farmington. Wear your costume and enjoy games, villainous characters, crafts and giveaways. Click here for more information.

Prepare for sweet and spooky fun at this year's Heber Halloween Fest around Heber City Hall on Friday, October 25, 2024. There will be trick-or-treating, a carnival, entertainment and vendors. Click here for more information.

Cottonwood Heights is having a "Monster Mash" on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the Rec Center. There will be free activities for kids 12 and under including carnival tames and ice skating. There will also be snakes and lizards from Scales & Tails. Click here for more information.

West Valley City is also having a "Monster Mash" on Friday, October 25, 2024. Dress up because there's a costume contest as well as dancing, lots of balloons and a Halloween treat bag. Click here for more information.

There's a Dia de los Muertos Family Festival on Friday, October 25, 2024 in Pleasant Grove. There will be scoop-fuls of candy for children, crafts and other prizes as well as dancing games and face painting. Click here for more information.

In Lehi, there's a Halloween Extravaganza on Friday, October 25, 2024 and "Monsters and Mayhem" will be taking over for some good old fashioned family fun. There will be trick-or-treating, photo ops and crafts as well as a haunted golf course. Click here for more information.

Villains will be taking over The Orchard at University Place in Orem on Friday, October 25, 2024 for their Night of Fright. Come dressed to impress, as there will be trick-or-treating, photos, yard games and fire pits. Click here for more information.

Take a stroll around the Daybreak Lake and enjoy more than 200 carved pumpkins on Friday, October 25, 2024. This Pumpkin Walk is family-friendly and you'll enjoy trick-or-treating as well as entertainment. Click here for more information.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 is Sandy's Trunk-or-Treat Event at City Hall and the Promenade. There will be face painting, movies and activities for all ages. Click here for more information.

Midvale is having a Trick-or-Treat at Main Street on Saturday, October 26, 2024, which includes a costume contest every half hour! Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.