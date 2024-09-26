Family Fun with Fox 13 for the last weekend of September, 2024

"The Greatest Show on Earth" is coming to town this week. You can see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus from Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Click here for more information.

Dress up like your favorite princess or pirate and head to the Heber Valley Railroad. The Princess & Pirate Train departs on Friday, September 27, 2024 for the last ride of the season. Click here for more information.

A festival celebrating Sandy City's history is on Saturday, September 28, 2024. You can enjoy food, vendors, music, bounce houses and face painting at the Main Street Park. Click here for more information.

Santa Clara's annual Swiss Days Celebration is now through Saturday, September 28, 2024. Events include a 5k for all ages, a pancake breakfast and a parade. Click here for more information.

The Humane Society of Utah's BARK-toberfest is on Saturday, September 28, 2024. This is for the whole family including fur babies. You can enjoy food trucks, vendors and Halloween games and contests for both humans and dogs at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. Click here for more information.

Odyssey Dance Theatre is bringing "Thriller" to Logan on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28, 2024. You can see the show filled with every type of dance and Halloween characters you can imagine at the Cache Valley Center for the Arts. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28, 2024 is Dahlia Days at Thanksgiving Point. Celebrate the changing of the seasons with thousands of flowers in Ashton Gardens and learn more about these colorful blooms. Click here for more information.

FanX Comic Convention starts Thursday, September 26 and goes through Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Salt Palace Convention center. Click here for more information.

