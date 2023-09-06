Family Fun with Fox 13 for the weekend

Thurl Bailey's JamFest is bringing a fun-filled weekend to Lehi with an outdoor basketball tournament. There are categories for boys and girls, and men and women too. It's happening Friday, September 8, 2023 from 6-11pm and again on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8:30am-7pm at the Karl Malone Training Center. Click here for more information.

The Avenues Street Fair is happening on Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Salt Lake City. There will be a children's parade, a national baton twirling champion, live performances and more! It goes from 9am to 6pm and it's free. Click here for more information.

Saturday, September 9, 2023 is also "Day for Kids" at the new Boys & Girls Club in Tooele! The whole community is invited to celebrate all things kids, families and the Club. You can take a tour of the building, play games, enjoy treats, listen to music, win prizes and more from 10am to 2pm. Click here for more information.

While you're in Tooele, join in the city's celebration of Hispanic culture with a fiesta on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 3-8pm. There will be all kinds of contests like a taco contest, salsa contest and pinata contest, in addition to music, dancing and lots of food. Click here for more information.

A parade kicks off the Latinx Hispanic Health and Heritage Festival at 11 a.m. at The Gateway on Saturday, September 9, 2023! Food vendors, local artisans, dance performances, live music and all sorts of family-friendly fun is perfect for every member of your family. The event is meant to celebrate all types of Hispanic cultures and countries in Utah. Festivities continue until 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Utah Brazilian Festival is also happening on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 1pm to 7pm at University Place in Orem. You won't want to miss the samba parade that kicks things off and then stay for music, dancing, and lots of food. Click here for more information.

Camp Floyd State Park his hosting "Camp Floyd Days" on Saturday, September 9, 2023. That's the anniversary weekend of the Camp being established in Fairfield, Utah. You can experience camp life through demos and have children learn military drills with a toy musket and wear a period uniform. This goes from 10am-4pm and you can click here for more information.

It's the Harvest Moon Hurrah in Spanish Fork on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Activities for kids start at 3pm and include crafts, face painting, balloon animals and storytelling. This free community event for the entire family goes until 8pm. Click here for more information.

You can also celebrate the harvest with a Tomato Sandwich Party on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 11am to 2pm at Wasatch Community Garden. You'll be able to taste locallly-grown tomatoes on artisan bread and enjoy live music, garden-themed activities and more. Click here for more information.

