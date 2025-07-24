Family Fun with Fox 13: Here are ways to celebrate Pioneer Day

Millcreek Common is having a "Pie and Root Beer Day" on July 24, 2025. They're dishing out free pie and root beer floats starting at 6pm. That's followed by line dancing and cornhole games. Click here for more information.

There are also activities going on in Liberty Park all day, ending with a eco-friendly alternative to traditional fireworks — the Drone Show at 10pm. Click here for more information.

There's a concert in Spanish Fork at 8pm on July 24, 2025, followed by fireworks at 10pm. Go to the Sports Park to take part. Click here for more information.

Orem's Pioneer Day celebration with food trucks, activities and entertainment starts at 5pm on July 24, 2025 at University Place, ending with fireworks at 9:30pm. Click here for more information.

Ogdeen's Pioneer Days are wrapping up with a rodeo on July 24 2025, as well as the Miss Rodeo Utah Coronation and a Drone Show. Click here for more information.

The town of Beaver is also lighting off fireworks after its rodeo on July 24, 2025. Click here for more information.

You can watch fireworks on the water in Kanab, at Jackson Flat Reservoir. Activities start on July 24, 2025 at 4pm with the fireworks at 10pm. Click here for more information.

In Southwestern Utah, Washington City is having fireworks at 10pm in Veterans Park. Click here for more information.

If you'll be at Tuachan on Pioneer Day, after the production of "The Little Mermaid", stay tuned! They will light fireworks after the show. Click here for more information.

Up north in Logan, fireworks will light up the sky at 10p at Willow/Horseshoe Park following live entertainment all evening long. Click here for more information.

And the fun doesn't end on Pioneer Day. Bountiful is having its Handcart Days on Friday, July 25, 2025 with activities and entertainment in the park. Then on Saturday, there's a full schedule of events starting with a race, then a parade, activities all day in the City Park and fireworks at Mueller Park Junior High at 10pm. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.

