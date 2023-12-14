Family Fun with Fox 13 includes Santa, stars, wagon rides and much, much more.

Who knew Santa was a good artist? Well he is, and he'll be overseeing a variety of art projects on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Springville Museum of Art. In addition to crafts for kids, there will be cookies and milk for everyone to enjoy. You can click here for more information.

Park City Mountain Resort is hosting a "Silver Sky Night" on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 4:00-5:50pm. There will be live music, treats and fireworks displays at various times throughout the event. You can click here for more information.

Then on Saturday, Santa will be coming to town on a ski lift! There will also be holiday tunes, cookies & cocoa and lots of photo ops. This also is happening at Park City Mountain Resort at 6:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

Sundance Ski Resort is having a ceremonial lighting of the tree at the village near the lift. on Friday evening. Stay around for some one-on-one time with Santa, and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. The tree lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. and you can click here for more information.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, bring the whole family and hear Christmas music performed by the Utah Symphony at Abravanel Hall. There are two performances of "Here Comes Santa Claus", one at 11am and a second one at 12:30 p.m. There will also be a magical story that will play out on the stage. This is a short performance perfect for wiggly bodies under 10. You can click here for more information.

Santa "Paws" is coming to town (at Wheeler Historic Farm) on Saturday. Bring your pups to decorate doggie cookies and enjoy a human treat for yourself. You can also hop on board for a wagon ride with your furry friend. Click here for more information.

Enjoy a cozy Saturday morning with Santa at Discovery Gateway. There will be a yummy breakfast, story time, an art project and a small science experiment too. This goes from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Museum in Salt Lake City. You can click here for more information.

Also at The Gateway, Clark Planetarium is starting off an exploration of stars and space on Friday and Saturday. The live star series is called "Night Vision" and the year's largest meteor shower will be happening while you're there! You can click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.