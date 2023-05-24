Family Fun with Fox 13: little creatures, huge dinosaurs and star parties

There's a free concert on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 called Dreamin'. It's being put on by The Cottonwood Heights Children's Choir at City Hall starting at 6pm. Click here for more information.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Heber City is holding a Community Celebration during its Public Works Week. Enjoy music, a dunk tank, train rides, a climbing wall, sno cones, food trucks and more on Main Street from 530-730pm. Click here for more information.

See the stars and planets during an evening star party at Wheeler Historic Farm, provided by Clark Planetarium. The Farm and the Sky Star Party goes Wednesday, May 24, through Friday, May 26, 2023, starting at 9:30pm each night. Click here for more information.

Celebrate Utah Hogle Zoo's "little guys" at Little Creature Feature on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 10am-3pm. Nearly 80 percent of the zoo's feathery, furry and scaly animals will be there to greet you. Click here for more information.

There are three days of mountain man fun coming up Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 & Monday, May 29, 2023 at the American West Heritage Center. Take part in mountain man games, and learn about Cache County's earliest settlers each day between 10am-5pm. Click here for more information.

Travel even further back in time to the land of dinosaurs! Dinosaur Island at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point is back starting on Saturday, May 27, 2023. It's a one-of-a-kind experience that will transport you to a world of prehistoric wonder. Dinosaurs will be roaming through August 26, 2023. Click here for more information.

