Family Fun with Fox 13 (January 10-14, 2024)

It's Silver Sky Nights at Canyons Village on Friday, January 12, 2024. There will be live music, treats, a live ice carving demo and a fireworks display all starting at 4pm. Click here for more information.

The Bluff International Balloon Festival is over Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend. Balloons will soar over the red rocks of Bluff, Utah for the 25th year in a row! Click herefor more information.

The 2024 Utah International Auto Expo is Friday, January 12, 2024 through Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Kids 12 and under are FREE! Click here for more information.

Come watch some world-class athletes compete in the RMPRA Winter Series Rodeo inside the arena at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden. It's going on Friday, January 12, 2024 and Saturday, January 13, 2024. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, join Utah's Hogle Zoo for Save the Eagles Day. They will be celebrating conservation efforts for eagles and other birds of prey at the Rocky Shores Exhibit. You'll even be able to meet some resident birds. Click here for more information.

Calling all kid ninjas! Sandy City is hosting Ninja Warrior: Kids Edition on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Kids will get to participate in an obstacle course and be timed, just like the show America Ninja Warrior. Click here for more information.

Take a peek behind the scenes of what goes in to keeping our mountains safe with a guided tour of Solitude Ski Resort's Dispatch Office and a Patrol Shack. Tours are happening on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Click here for more information.

The first indoor Urban Flea Market of the Winter season is happening on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. There will be more than 65 vendors offering eclectic and unique antique finds. There are also handcrafted and upcycled vintage items for sale. Click here for more information.

Enjoy a free organ recital in the beautiful and historic Cathedral of the Madeleine in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday, January 14, 2024. This is an à la carte concert meaning the program will be determined by the audience right then and there. Click here for more information.