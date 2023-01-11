Family Fun with Fox 13 (January 11-15)

You can be "freezin' for a reason" at a Polar Plunge on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5-9pm. Run, walk or dance into chilly waters at Taylorsville High School to raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Utah. Click here for more information.

On Friday evening, January 13, 2023, it's the Rio Tinto Best of Utah. Brigham Young University, the University of Utah, Southern Utah University and Utah State University gymnasts will be competing against each other at The Maverik Center starting at 7pm. Click here for more information.

There's a drop-in art class on Friday evening, January 13, 2023 that's free. Kids can create a fun snowflake painting with photopaper, and even the supplies are provided. This is happening at the Local Artisan Collective in Ogden from 5-7pm. Click here for more information.

Head to Solitude Mountain Resort on Saturday, January 14, 2023 for a Torchlight Parade and Fireworks Show. It all gets started at 3pm with an Alphorn concert, and an hour-long children's magic show. Then, watch a torchlight parade down the mountain followed by fireworks. All of the events are free. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the Chinese New Year - The Year of the Rabbit on Saturday, January 14, 2023. This is one of Utah's largest cultural events and is free! Head to Skyline High School where the fun begins at 6:45pm with the traditional Lion Dance. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.