Family Fun with Fox 13 (January 18-21, 2024)

Just like "Alice in Wonderland" did, take a trip down a rabbit hole to a whimsical winter wonderland at the Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, January 19, 2024. This event is just for high school teens and there will be dancing, croquet and more. Click here for more information.

Break the freeze by getting out and running in an 80s themed 5k in South Jordan on Saturday, January 20, 2024. There will be prizes for place finishers and for best costumes too. Click here for more information.

The Ogden Nature Center is hosting a workshop on Saturday, January 20, 2024 where you can make your own walking stick and then use it to stroll down a train in a winter scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

Staying in Weber County, the North Ogden Polar Plunge is on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Take a chilly dip in the water at the North Shore Aquatic Center and raise money for Special Olympics. Click here for more information.

It's now officially cold enough for Ice Castles. The attraction in Midway opened just this week and features ice castles, sculptures, tunnels, slides and fountains. Click here for more information.

If you can't get enough of pickleball, here's something for you. Springville is having a Pickleball Tournament to raise money for their city's first responders. The best part, this is indoors, so you'll stay warm as you compete. The tournament is on Saturday so get your team together now! Click here for more information.

