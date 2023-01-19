Family Fun with Fox 13 (January 19-22)

You're invited to meet a couple of real life alpacas! Two of the loveable animals will be at the Hyatt Centric Park City from 3-5pm on Friday, January 20, 2023. The alpacas are in town to celebrate the launch of the brand Paka's new puffer jacket. Click here for more information.

"Break the Freeze" by putting on your favorite 80's attire and your running shoes and heading to the SoJo 5K and Kids' Fun Run on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The 80's-themed runs are happing at 10am at the Riverfront Fishing Ponds. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday it's the annual Winterfest at East Canyon State Park. You'll find a lot of winter fun all in one place! You can learn how to cross-country ski, go ice fishing and ride snowmobiles. There is also a sliding area for kids. Winterfest runs from 11am -2pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit at University Place in Orem on Saturday, January 21, 2023. There will be Lion Dance Parades 12pm, 3pm and 6pm with fireworks following the 6pm parade. Click here for more information.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023 you're invited to a fun event at Woodward Park City. "Jamie's Jam" is open to the public starting at 12:30pm. It's with Snowboard Icon Jamie Anderson, who is teaming up with Woodward to create a new athlete experience. You'll enjoy an afternoon of music, prizes and fun! Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 every single week!