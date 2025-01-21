Family Fun with Fox 13 (January 21-26, 2025)

There's a $10 skate night at the Gallivan Center Ice Rink on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The price includes admission and skate rentals so it's perfect for families. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 is "Local Officials Day at the Legislature". That's a day youth councils will have a chance to take part in mock floor debates and other activities at the Utah State Capitol. Click here for more information.

Be in the stands for the University of Utah's Women's MLK Basketball Game against the Kansas Jayhacks on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. This is a special event where local Martin Luther King leaders will be celebrated during halftime. Click here for more information.

On Friday, January 24, 2025, a year-long initiative encouraging kids to explore nature kicks off at Millcreek Common. The "Every Kid Outdoors Adventure Challenge" will start with ice skating, a scavenger hunt, and hot cocoa. Parents and kids will also have the opportunity to learn about local nature-focused organizations they can get involved with. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, January 24, 2025, it's a Fire & Ice celebration in Provo. There will be ice sculptures, cozy fires, fireworks and lots of photo ops at the Shops at Riverwoods. Click here for more information.

Join the Utah Chinese Association for a festive event to celebrate the new year. There will be cultural performances, food and other activities at the Salt Lake Government Center on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Click here for more information.

There's another Chinese New Year celebration at Cottonwood Heights City Hall on Saturday, January 25, 2025. This is a free family event with music, martial arts demos, dancing and art and kids can even take part in crafts. Click here for more information.

The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest is happening on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, 2025. This is the area's biggest winter event and includes a cardboard boat regatta, chili cook-off, disco parties and a market village. Click here for more information.

You won't want to miss the 29th Annual Morris Columbus Travel Expo on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. There will be a travel-themed scavenger hunt and other giveaways, Bingo and more! Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13!