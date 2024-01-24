Family Fun with Fox 13 (January 24-28, 2024)

Come experience the 11th year of "Fire and Ice" at The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo on Friday, January 26, 2024. There will be ice sculptures and cozy fires, plus live entertainment and even fireworks to cap off the evening. Click here for more information.

The Utah STEM Expo is Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This is a free, fun, family event with hundreds of STEM demonstrations by Utah students and businesses. K-12 graders from any school are invited to participate. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, January 27, 2024, bring your kids to a free organ presentation in the beautiful historic Cathedral of the Madeleine in downtown Salt Lake. Children will learn all about the pipe organ and will have a chance to sing along with the choir. This is designed for littles from three to 10 years old and their families. Click here for more information.

There's a family Owl Prowl at the Ogden Nature Center on Saturday, January 27, 2024. You'll see how owls are able to thrive at night, and you'll also take a walk to find the best places to hear and see owls in the wild. Click here for more information.

Bundle up with some hot chocolate next to the resident felines at Utah's Hogle Zoo's African Savanna, Small Animal Building and Asian Highland exhibits on Saturday, January 27, 2024. There will be animal demos and keeper chats too pas part of this Cats and Cocoa event. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, January 27, 2024 and Sunday, January 28, 2024, the Natural History Museum of Utah is hosting Dino Fest: Damage and Defense. You'll learn how dinosaurs used their spikes, horns and armor as well as how they healed themselves from injuries. There will also be hands-on activities for the entire family. Click here for more information.

Remember you only have until Sunday, January 28, 2024 to see The Friends Experience: The One in Salt Lake City at The Gateway. Based on the popular TV show, this is an interactive experience featuring several rooms and sets. Click here for more information.

Experience the vibrant African country of Kenya without getting on a plane! Kenya's Kids just started Thanksgiving Point. You can shop at the Duka, learn Swahili at school, adopt an elephant and experience so much more as you explore the life of everyday kids during this limited-time exhibit. Click here for more information.

