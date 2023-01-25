Family Fun with Fox 13 (January 25-29)

There's an action-packed sporting event in Heber City on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, 2023... Utah Ski Joring! That's where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that includes gates, jumps and rings. Click here for the full schedule of events.

The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest is Bear Lake's biggest annual winter event, and it's coming up on Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29, 2023. This family-friendly event includes the opportunity to try winter sports for free, and you can even take a monster plunge into the lake among other things. Click here for the details.

Ever wondered how paleontologists go from finding a few dusty bones in the field to reconstructing an entire animal? You can find out at Dino Fest at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. Click here for more information.

Middle and High School students are invited to showcase their original projects and demos at the Utah STEM Expo on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will also be professionals there to show how STEM is used in real-life communities. This is happening at the Mountain America Expo center and is FREE. Click here for the details.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.