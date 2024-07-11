Family Fun with Fox 13 (July 12-15, 2024)

There are a lot of options for family-friendly movies in the park this week.

On Thursday, July 11, 2024 "Shrek" is showing at Centennial Park in West Valley at 8:30pm. Click here for more information.

"Kung Fu Panda 4" will be playing at the Park City Library Field on Friday, July 12, 2024 from 8-10pm. Click here for more information.

Head to the Pleasant Green Park in Magna for a movie and music on Friday, July 12, 2024. The group "Poolhouse" will be entertaining at 8pm, followed by "Aquaman 2" at 9:15pm. Click here for more information.

"Incredibles 2" will be on the big screen at Tanner Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 12, 2024. The movie starts at dusk, but before that enjoy food trucks and local vendor products for sale. Click here for more information.

The outdoor movie series is back for the summer at Thanksgiving Garden's Ashton Gardens. On Friday, July 12, 2024, there will be "School of Rock", so bring your blanket and get ready for an unforgettable evening under the stars. Click here for more information.

Utah's largest Chalk Art Festival is back for the 22nd year in a row. This is going on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Electric Park in Thanksgiving Point. More than 100 artists will be creating their work as you also enjoy bounce houses, music and other entertainment and food trucks. Click here for more information.

The Monster Truck Family Tour is coming to Tooele on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, 2024 for two incredible, family-friendly, and fun shows. See the monster trucks jump, race and defy gravity at the Deseret Peak Complex. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, it's the first and only Nights Under Lights at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. You won't want to miss this bigger, better and brighter show! Click here for more information.

