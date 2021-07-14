Family Fun with Fox 13 (July 14-18)

Every week we look at Family Fun with Fox 13, thanks to our friends at ParentsEmpowered.org.

Enjoy an outdoor movie night with the Lego Batman movie at University Place Orem Thursday evening. The movie starts at sunset, but there are activities based on the movie taking place beforehand. Click here for the details.

Draper is hosting three whole nights of spectacular concerts and fireworks, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (July 15-17). Admission is FREE! Grab your chairs and blankets and bring your family and friends. See the full lineup of activities here.

The Ute Stampede Rodeo is coming to Nephi July 15-17. The rodeo is turning 87 years old this year and is one of the largest annual events in the state of Utah. Click here for more information.

It's time to celebrate the 1990's at Nights Under Lights. Everyone's favorite summer event is back, and you can take a trip through the decades at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Saturday evenings. See this week's activity and future lineups by clicking here.